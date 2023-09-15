Hurricane watch lifted for Maine coast as President Biden approves disaster aid

This story will be updated.

A hurricane watch that had been in effect for Down East Maine has been lifted.

The watch was issued by the National Hurricane Center on Wednesday.

Hurricane Lee is taking an eastward tack, with landfall predicted over Nova Scotia midday Saturday. A hurricane watch remains in effect for the Canadian Maritimes.

Meantime, much of the Northeast — from Massachusetts to the Canadian border — is under a tropical storm warning. Maine residents are urged to be cautious as the state faces high winds and rainfall of up to 4 inches. Emergency management officials warn that power outages are likely and could extend into early next week.

On Friday morning, President Joe Biden announced Maine had been approved for disaster assistance through the Federal Emergency Management Agency.