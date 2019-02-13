© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

Gov. Lamont Prescribes ‘Debt Diet’ For Connecticut

WSHU | By Ebong Udoma,
Associated Press
Published February 13, 2019 at 9:11 AM EST
lamont_apjessicahill_190213.jpg
Jessica Hill
/
AP
Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont delivers his State of the State address at the State Capitol in Hartford last month.

Connecticut Democratic Governor Ned Lamont says he wants to cut back on state borrowing for school construction and other projects, telling the Waterbury Regional Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday that the state needs to go on a "debt diet.”

Lamont says the state budget he’ll present next week will scale back Connecticut’s borrowing by 39 percent – equivalent to hundreds of millions of dollars.

The governor says he wants to reduce Connecticut’s long-term debt service payments, potentially saving the state as much as $2 billion over the next decade. He says his proposal would drop annual bond debt to less than $1 billion. The Malloy administration averaged nearly $1.6 billion worth of bond authorizations each year.

Connecticut borrows for large projects including new schools and municipal infrastructure. Lamont says his cutbacks will not affect transportation infrastructure projects and projects that are already in the pipeline. He says the state will continue to contribute to construction and renovation of public schools through the bond package, but that state officials will be selective.

State Senate Republican Minority Leader Len Fasano says Lamont’s comments are encouraging and long overdue.

Tags

Connecticut NewsConnecticut
Ebong Udoma
As WSHU Public Radio’s award-winning senior political reporter, Ebong Udoma draws on his extensive tenure to delve deep into state politics during a major election year.
See stories by Ebong Udoma
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press