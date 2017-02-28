Special Election Could Change Party Control In Conn. State Senate

In Connecticut special elections are being held Tuesday to fill three open seats in the state legislature. The results might affect control of the State Senate, which is evenly divided between Democrats and Republicans. A draw would maintain the status quo.

The open seats are in the 2nd State Senate District where Democratic Representative Douglas McCrory of Hartford is facing Republican Windsor Town Councilman Mike McDonald and two write-in candidates, Aaron Romano and Charles Jackson. In the 32nd District, Republican State Representative Eric Berthel of Watertown is facing Democrat Gregory Cava, and petitioning candidate Daniel Lynch.

The third special election is for the 115th Assembly District in West Haven. The result of that election won’t affect control of the House, which is run by the Democrats.

Polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.