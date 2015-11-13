Connecticut Democratic Delegates Overwhelmingly Back Clinton

Nearly all the Democratic insiders that Connecticut plans to send to the party's convention next year say they plan to support Hillary Clinton for president.

An Associated Press survey of the state's 15 superdelegates shows all but two are backing the former secretary of state, U.S. senator and first lady. Of the two remaining Connecticut superdelegates, one said he's undecided and the other said her position as national president of the Federation of Democratic Women prevents her from making an endorsement before the convention.

Connecticut superdelegates include the state's top Democrats, including the entire congressional delegation and Gov. Dannel P. Malloy, who has campaigned on Clinton's behalf.

"I think she's very qualified. She has a lot of experience,'' said John Olsen, a former chairman of the Connecticut Democrats. "Sometimes she's viewed as a lightning rod and a partisan, but I think she knows how to get things done.''

Superdelegates are delegates to the Democratic National Convention who can support the candidate of their choice, regardless of what happens in the primaries and caucuses. They are members of Congress and other elected officials, party leaders and members of the Democratic National Committee.

With 712 votes at the convention next summer, superdelegates make up about 30 percent of the 2,382 delegates needed to clinch the Democratic nomination.

Associated Press reporters reached out to all 712 superdelegates during the past two weeks, and heard back from more than 80 percent of them. The delegates were asked which candidate they plan to support at the convention next summer.

The results showed 359 are supporting Clinton; eight for Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and two for former Maryland Gov. Martin O'Malley. Meanwhile, 210 of the superdelegates said they remain uncommitted.

Besides Clinton's experience, at least one of Connecticut's superdelegates said she is also swayed by the candidate's potential to change history.

"I want a woman in the White House before I die,'' said Dorothy Mrowka. "I would like to see a woman in the White House. I think it's time.''