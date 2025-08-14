Fazio announces run for CT governor in 2026

Ryan Fazio, a third-term Republican state senator from Greenwich, announced in a video posted on social media on Wednesday that he is running for Connecticut governor next year.

“I still believe that Connecticut’s best days are ahead of us,“ Fazio said, a 35-year-old investment manager who’s championed Republican legislative efforts to lower the state’s high energy costs.

“Together, let's cut electric rates by 20% and eliminate the public benefits charge,” he said. “Families are hurting. There’s something broken in our state capitol. But it doesn’t have to be this way. Connecticut is a great state with great people. It's time for leadership that lives up to both.”

Fazio is the first Republican state lawmaker to announce a run for governor. Westport Republican First Selectwoman Jennifer Tooker announced she was running in March and New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart is exploring a run.

Last month, State Representative Josh Elliott, a liberal Democrat from Hamden, declared he would run. He promised to raise taxes on millionaires to fund services for the poor and middle class.

Incumbent Democratic Governor Ned Lamont has not declared whether he will run for a third term.