Lamont signs CT maternity health access bills

A new Connecticut law requires the state to develop a strategic plan to increase the number of birth centers and birthing hospitals in areas with a high percentage of Medicaid recipients and limited access to these facilities.

The law is aimed at tackling income and racial disparities in maternal care outcomes for women in the state.

“To make sure that more of you here in this state know that you can have a child here. Know that when you want to have that child, you can do it safely, and we are going to be there to make sure you have all the support that you need,” said Governor Ned Lamont, at a signing ceremony for the bills at the Community Health Center of Middletown on Tuesday.

“You represent the very best of healthcare in this state and in this country,” he said, praising the staff of the federally qualified health center.

“You provide preventive care and primary care to every person who comes in, absolutely no questions asked. Look forward to expanding this, particularly what you are doing now for new moms and would-be moms,” Lamont said.

The law also expanded the state’s Fatherhood Initiative to include programs that help fathers support maternal health.

Lamont signed another law creating a task force to study perinatal mental health care services and doula-friendly hospital practices.