10% fare hike planned for CT rail commuters

Connecticut plans to increase Metro-North Railroad and CT Rail Transit fares by 10% over the next year, starting in September.

The plan is for Metro North and CT Rail Transit fares to increase by 5% in September and another 5% on July 1st next year.

The proposal means a $466.25 monthly ticket would go up to $518.50 by next July for Michelle Dougherty, who commutes four days a week on Metro-North from Union Station, New Haven, to Grand Central Station, New York.

“I cannot choose not to go to work. And at this rate of fare increase, it will become an actual concern for me to be able to afford my train ticket,” she said at a DOT virtual public hearing on the proposal.

The department requested $327 million to cover the cost of rail service this fiscal year, but lawmakers approved only $316 million. So, fares must make the difference, said DOT official Ben Limmer.

“Fares are a critical source of revenue for us as we look to fund the day-to-day operations of the rail service,” he said.

Sunday, July 6 is the deadline for public comments. They can be sent to the DOT by email at dot.proposedtransitchanges@ct.gov or by phone at (860) 594-3612.