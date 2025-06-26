CT selects developers for transit-oriented development at New Haven Union Station

Connecticut has selected two New York City-based companies to take the lead on a public-private transit-oriented mixed-use development at Union Station in New Haven.

Governor Ned Lamont made the announcement outside the downtown New Haven train station on Wednesday.

The New York City-based Gilbane Development Company and MURAL Real Estate Partners will lead the development of the $316 million project, which aims to convert underused state-owned land at Union Station into a mixed-use development anchored by two 16-story towers that would have retail space and 470 apartments.

Lamont said it's state policy to build more affordable housing close to rail, bus, and bike connections.

“It makes environmental sense. It means a lot fewer cars on the road. Develop in and around places like Union Station. Look what this would mean for the entire area over the next five years," Lamont said.

“Union Station is in many ways the transportation hub of the state. Easy access to Stamford, New London, Hartford and beyond. That's why I’m so proud to see the growth going on here,” he said.

The development is expected to include 118 affordable units and 28,000 square feet of retail and commercial space.

The first phase of construction will begin next year and be completed by 2028. The second phase will be completed by 2031.

The state Department of Transportation will issue a request for proposals this summer for another transit-oriented development project in Stamford.

It will also study 18 state-owned parking lots in other towns for potential transit-oriented development partnerships.