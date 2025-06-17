CT officials say cuts to federal digital equity programs will hurt residents

Connecticut officials say the state is committed to bridging the digital divide despite a $20 million cut in federal funding for affordable broadband and digital equity programs.

Earlier this month, state agencies were notified that the Trump administration was terminating their grants from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration.

Doug Casey, who heads the Connecticut Commission for Educational Technology at the state’s Department of Administrative Services, said that would affect thousands of people who rely on their services to access the Internet without assistance.

He said the commission would continue its work despite the loss of federal funding.

“We are still extremely optimistic, regardless of the more than $30 million in cuts to the state of Connecticut, we hold promise and potential here with the work that we’ve mapped out,” Casey said at a media briefing with U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) in East Hartford on Monday.

Capitol Workforce Partners, a Hartford-based agency, lost a $11.9 million grant, and the Commission for Educational Technology lost a $9 million grant.

These programs supported affordable broadband, expanded computer labs at local libraries, and digital skills training for 18,000 Connecticut residents.

The work will continue, Casey said.

“We welcome all our partners from the corporate side, from philanthropies, community-based organizations, with energy and resources to contribute. We are here to continue championing this work,” he said.