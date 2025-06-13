© 2025 WSHU
CT Gov. Ned Lamont is 'seriously' considering a 3rd term in 2026

WSHU | By Ebong Udoma
Published June 13, 2025 at 8:29 AM EDT
Molly Ingram
/
WSHU
CT Governor Ned Lamont spoke at news conference in his office on Thursday June 5th 2025

Connecticut Democratic Governor Ned Lamont says he is seriously considering seeking a third term in office in 2026.

He’s leaning toward running for a third term because of his experience steering the state during the last two years of President Donald Trump’s first term in Washington, he said in response to questions at a news conference he’d called to discuss the just-concluded 2025 state legislative session.

“It’s also an incredibly complicated time right now. Starting with all the uncertainty of Washington. The increased possibility of a recession,” Lamont said.

He said he’s had experience dealing with Washington, D.C.

“I know some of the players down there, which makes a big difference. You’ve got to navigate through incredible uncertainty since every week there’s another change incoming. It just makes me feel like this may be a good place for me to be,” Lamont said

He said he’s a Democrat who’s not looking to pick a fight with the Trump administration.

“I’m working with the White House on things like energy. But if you want to come to one of my schools and pick a Dreamer out of that classroom, I will be standing at the door. So, I don’t need to pick a fight, but I think people know where I stand,” he said.

Lamont said he is consulting with his wife, Annie, and Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz before making up his mind.
