CT climate resilience bill might mitigate loss of federal funding

A climate resilience bill passed by Connecticut lawmakers in the 2025 General Assembly could help the state weather cuts to federal funding that helps communities prepare for natural disasters.

That’s according to Katie Dykes, the commissioner of the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.

She spoke at an energy and environment conference in Bristol on Wednesday, which the Connecticut Business and Industry Association organized.

She told the conference that the bill provides funding for state grants similar to the flood mitigation money that helped transform downtown Meriden.

“By taking that step, they created flood storage in the form of a beautiful amphitheater and a park right there in downtown. That’s increased recreation and other amenities in the downtown area,” Dykes said.

She said that state grants would be helpful for coastal communities.

“The legislation also expands the municipal toolkit for districts that would help support and provide innovative ways to finance climate resilience,” she said.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) announced in April that it was ending its Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities Program as part of the Trump Administration’s elimination of “waste, fraud, and abuse.”