CT lawmakers pass $55 billion budget with no GOP support

Connecticut lawmakers have passed their $55.8 billion dollar, two-year state budget. Democrats are largely happy with the plan — Republicans, not so.

The budget includes seed funding for universal free pre-k, an increased earned income tax credit for thousands of working lower-class residents, and more money for special education.

Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff (D-Norwalk), one of the bill’s sponsors, said it’s something to be proud of.

“We have a budget with no new taxes,” Duff said. “We have a budget that saves, we have a budget that invests, and we have a budget that pays down debts that have been accumulated for seven decades.”

The budget would spend $27.2 billion in fiscal year 2025-2026 and $28.6 billion in FY 2026-2027.

The bill didn’t get a single vote of Republican support in either chamber.

Senate Minority Leader Stephen Harding (R-Brookfield) said it uses gimmicks to get around the state’s fiscal guardrails — those are the 2017 laws that control state spending.

For example, money for the Universal Preschool Endowment will come from surplus funds. So, the state will seed the program with $300 million to help pay for pre-k for families that make less than $100,000 annually, and it’s coming from an off-budget account.

Harding said it also raises taxes on corporations, which could be passed on to consumers.

“This is not a fiscally responsible budget,” Harding said. “It's a budget, in my opinion, that does not make the investments necessary to move on a path forward. It doesn't find efficiencies in cutting our bureaucracy in Hartford that continues to grow beyond the means of what people can afford here in this state.”

Shortly after the bill passed the Senate, Governor Ned Lamont (D) said in a statement that he was happy with the deal and plans to sign it once it hits his desk.

“This is a balanced, sensible budget that is under the spending cap, provides predictability and stability for residents, businesses, and municipalities, and holds the line on taxes while keeping us on a sound fiscal path, " Lamont's statement said in part.

“While other states are increasing taxes and cutting services, economic analysts are pointing to Connecticut as an example of a state that has worked hard to maintain fiscal stability and make the smart decisions that are critical for economic growth,” he continued.

The General Assembly adjourns for the session on Wednesday at midnight.