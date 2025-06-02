CT's 2-year budget deal scraps child tax credit for the middle class

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont and state lawmakers reached a deal on the state’s $55 billion two-year budget by agreeing to scrap a child tax credit for the middle class.

Lamont opposed the $150 per child tax credit for couples earning up to $200,000 but accepted a Democratic proposal to have a $250 per child credit for families who qualify for the state’s Earned Income Tax Credit.

Speaker Matt Ritter (D-Hartford) said it would cost less money and benefit the state’s neediest families.

“Let’s be honest, sending $250 to somebody who is making $47,000 a year is going to have a lot more impact than sending $150 to a couple that is making $200,000 a year,” he said.

The deal fails to recognize the needs of the middle class, said House Republican Minority leader Vincent Candelora (R-NorthBranford).

“So, we continue to see the wealthy being taken care of with no tax increases. And the poor are being taken care of with social programs. There is nothing in this budget for the middle class,” Candelora said.

Republicans also criticized Lamont for agreeing with Democrats to adjust the state’s fiscal guardrails to balance the budget.