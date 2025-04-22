Sacred Heart University honors Pope Francis with special mass

Pope Francis died on Monday morning, leaving a void in people’s hearts and a question mark on the future of the Roman Catholic Church.

Since becoming pope in 2013, Pope Francis has stood out as someone very different from those who came before him. Born Jorge Mario Bergoglio in Argentina, he’s the first pope from the Americas and the first Jesuit to hold the role. But what really makes him unique is his humble style and his focus on helping others.

Students at Sacred Heart University celebrated his life with a Mass at the Chapel of the Holy Spirit on campus on Tuesday. Emily Donovan was one of the students who attended. She said she got the chance to see Pope Francis two years ago at World Youth Day.

“That experience changed my life," Donovan said. "And now that he has passed, I'm very glad that I got to see him at least in passing. And then I got to be a part of the change he was trying to create.”

One of the most striking aspects of Pope Francis’ papacy was his personal humility. He took the name “Francis” to honor St. Francis of Assisi, who is known for living simply and caring for the poor. Unlike his predecessors, Pope Francis opted to live in a modest guesthouse in the Vatican instead of the Apostolic Palace, and often used a small, fuel-efficient car for transportation. These choices reflect his consistent message: the Church must return to the basics of humility and service, serving the poor and being close to everyday people.

John Clifford, another student at Sacred Heart, expressed his sorrow and spoke of his hopes for the future of the Catholic Church. “He was such a humble man and an example for all Catholics and all religions out there, just how to be and how to act around people. And it saddens me a lot, and I hope the Catholic Church electing a new pope can make a good decision because I think we need a very strong leader going forward,” Clifford said.

Sacred Heart University was the first American university to name a building after him: the Jorge Bergoglio Hall.

The Vatican is planning a conclave between May 5 and May 20 to choose Pope Francis’ successor.