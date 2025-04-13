© 2025 WSHU
20,000 UConn fans descend on Hartford to celebrate women’s 12th national title

WSHU | By Molly Ingram
Published April 13, 2025 at 6:01 PM EDT
Molly Ingram
/
WSHU

An estimated 20,000 University of Connecticut basketball fans were in downtown Hartford on Sunday for a parade to celebrate the women’s national championship win.

It’s the 12th national championship for the UConn women.

But it was the first for Paige Bueckers — the 5th-year guard who is expected to go #1 in the WNBA draft.

“It’s meant everything to all of us to play here, to represent this program, to represent you guys, to represent the state of Connecticut,” Bueckers said. “And we love you all. So thank you.”

1 of 17  — IMG_3808.JPG
2 of 17  — IMG_3822.JPG
3 of 17  — IMG_3466.JPG
4 of 17  — IMG_3205.JPG
5 of 17  — IMG_3361.JPG
Molly Ingram / WSHU
6 of 17  — IMG_3188.JPG
7 of 17  — IMG_3279.JPG
Molly Ingram / WSHU
8 of 17  — IMG_3439.JPG
9 of 17  — IMG_3216.JPG
Molly Ingram / WSHU
10 of 17  — IMG_3476.JPG
11 of 17  — IMG_3483.JPG
12 of 17  — IMG_3664.JPG
13 of 17  — IMG_3618.JPG
14 of 17  — IMG_3628.JPG
15 of 17  — IMG_3748.JPG
16 of 17  — IMG_3752.JPG
17 of 17  — IMG_3570.JPG

The Huskies beat South Carolina to earn the title by more than 20 points.

Long-time Head Coach Geno Auriemma said it was a testament to the strength of the team.

“Obviously, this team was pretty special this year. It took a lot to get here. It's been a long time. A lot of it had to do with all the ups and downs that these players have had individually, their trials and tribulations. And our team and to overcome all that and to be standing here right now as national champions, it's a credit to how strong they are, physically, mentally. And they deserve everything that they're getting right now,” Aureiemma said.

Auriemma, 71, is the oldest coach to win an NCAA basketball championship. But in a recent interview with SportsCenter, he didn’t seem ready for retirement just yet.

After the parade, he told reporters how different it is to win a women’s title in 2025 than it was when the team won for the first time 30 years ago — or even after they won in 2016.

“Nine years ago, you came home, you celebrated, and you just kept celebrating, and it was a lot of fun,” He said. “Now you come home, and you've got all these other things that are involved in coaching college basketball. [This week] almost felt like business as usual.”

This is the third consecutive year there’s been a parade in Hartford to celebrate UConn basketball. The parade stepped off at the State Capitol building and ended with a rally in front of the XL Center.

Governor Ned Lamont (D), Lieutenant Governor Susan Bysiewicz (D), State Attorney General William Tong (D), Secretary of the State Stephanie Thomas (D), State Treasurer Erick Russell (D), State Comproller Sean Scanlon (D) and U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) were also in attendance.

They took the stage with the champs at the rally.

“Basketball capital of the world,” Lamont yelled into the microphone. “Can you hear it? Basketball capital.”
Molly Ingram
Molly is a reporter covering Connecticut. She also produces Long Story Short, a podcast exploring public policy issues across Connecticut.
