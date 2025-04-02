A global nonprofit helps CT women find jobs through fashion

What started out as a small church basement closet has become a global organization that helps women build their careers.

Dress for Success is the top international employment resource for unemployed and underemployed women. It receives clothing donations and gives them to women in need of appropriate work outfits.

“A lot of our clients are moms, single moms, in different parts of their lives,” said Michelle Artis, program director of Dress for Success Mid-Fairfield County. “We deal with a range of different women, but throughout that range, the one thing that they have in common is that they're all looking for confidence in order to get back into the workforce.”

Today, Dress for Success has 141 affiliates in 24 countries.

“I think what makes Dress For Success so special is that we serve women,” Artis said. “A lot of times, I do get the question if we serve men as well, but I think to have something where women can go and feel comfortable and know that we're here to help them, not only to give them clothing but give them encouragement and courage to go out there and start their journey in looking for work.”

Dress for Success Mid-Fairfield County receives clients from over 70 referral services. They work with homeless and domestic violence shelters, immigration services, job training programs and more.

They’re known for their suiting service. How it works: Each woman is given a suit when she has a job interview, and one week’s worth of business attire once she becomes employed. Outfits are accessorized with anything from shoes to jewelry.

She also gets a volunteer working one-on-one as a personal shopper. She’s dressed head to toe in an outfit that not only looks good, but feels good.

“Clothing that can seem so little is a huge part of that because that right suit will allow you to sit up straighter,” Artis said. “That right suit will give you the confidence to walk into that interview and know that you're going to do an amazing job. We're allowing women to feel good about themselves, and we're allowing them to say, hey, you can do this, and we're giving you the courage to do it.”

Kimberly Lawton, a mother of four, has been through the program herself. A caseworker introduced her to Dress for Success more than 20 years ago.

“It built my self-esteem up so high, and I'm 52 years old,” Lawton said. “So you would figure I would already have my self-esteem built. But no, this actually did.”

Dress for Success sends the message that looking your best shouldn’t have to come with a hefty price tag.

“Everything is so expensive, you can't afford to go out there and buy nice things,” she said. “So with the donations from Dress for Success, just because they're not brand new, they make you feel just as good as if they were.”

Erica Mann has been a volunteer for more than 20 years. She said it’s not just about getting a new outfit—it’s about what that outfit can do for the woman and her family.

“Women have gotten great jobs,” she said. “They've ultimately bought a home, been promoted, and started businesses. We have known women over the years and watched them grow with the program,” Mann said.

Dress for Success also offers a variety of programs in addition to suiting. They offer interview preparation workshops, resume reviews, and a financial literacy class, all for free.

“We work with some of our local banks,” Artis said. “And what that really helps with is when a woman gets the job. Now, it's really important for her to know how to not only keep it, but to maintain her finances. We provide financial literacy classes so that when she does get her paycheck, she knows what to do with it.”

They have a program called the Professional Women’s Group (PWG), a network of support for newly employed clients. It guides them through any employment obstacles, like understanding corporate culture and managing finances. Their goal is to give them the tools to remain employed.

“This is a great time for these ladies to stay connected, network and learn more about the business side of things,” Artis said. “Because a lot of these ladies have goals, and they have huge goals. And so what this group does is we have speakers come in and they talk about how they can achieve those goals.”

They also encourage clients to further their education goals by providing access to scholarship opportunities for a degree or vocational certification.

“These are all women who deserve a chance,” Mann said.

The organization has its annual fundraiser on May 6. It’s called the Empower Her celebration.

“With this fundraising and the money that we receive, this is how we're able to put the lights on in our building,” she said. “This is how we're able to help the women for the PWG have guest speakers come in. This is pretty much our big fundraiser to fund our actual program.”

Lawton said it isn’t just about finding work but finding yourself.

“For us who had nothing, moving forward today to feel like you have everything, even though it's just that outfit, is really a blessing from God,” she said.