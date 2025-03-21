CT’s labor committee approves expanding paid family and medical leave

Connecticut lawmakers took a step closer to expanding the state’s family and medical leave program to include local or regional school district employees.

The Democratic majority on the Labor and Public Employees Committee passed the bill over the objections of the GOP minority on Thursday.

“You can go and purchase this type of insurance on your own,” argued Ranking Republican Senator Rob Sampson of Wolcott.

“At least you used to until the state of Connecticut decided to compete with private business and potentially ruin a marketplace that used to be strong and vibrant,” he said.

“I see this bill, if it comes on the floor of the Senate, as an opportunity to have a discussion about the whole program and an opportunity for us to discuss whether it should be eliminated and repealed,” Sampson said.

“I have heard nothing but positive feedback whether it’s from people, residents or businesses that are within my district or across the state,” said Representative Anne Hughes of Easton, a Democrat on the committee who defended the move.

Workers and small business owners enrolled for the benefits can take time off work to care for their own health, a newborn child, or a sick family member.

Eligible workers can receive up to 12 weeks of income replacement. The bill expanding family and medical leave now goes to the Senate for action.