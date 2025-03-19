Miss CT on femininity, confidence and inspiring the next generation of young women

A woman’s empowerment can come from anywhere. For Jenna Hofmann, it was pageants.

The 23-year-old real estate agent was recently crowned Miss Connecticut USA 2025. Later this year, she will compete for the national title, Miss USA.

WSHU’s Sabrina Garone spoke with Hofmann about embracing her femininity, finding confidence, and inspiring the next generation of young women.

WSHU: Well, first of all, Jenna, congratulations on the title. I understand you've been at this for some time now, and have won some other titles, as well. Could you tell me a little bit about how you got started in the pageant world and some of the preparation that goes in before it's time to compete?

JH: I've been at this for ten years now, and back then I saw an advertisement on Facebook! I was into modeling at the time, but I saw that advertisement and I was like, I wanna go for it! I thought it would be a cool experience. It would get me out of my little bubble and, really, just have a different experience that I've never had before. Once I started, I never wanted to stop. The preparation is a lot between finding a wardrobe for pageantry and then having coaches. You have a fitness coach, you have an interview, a walking coach — so, it's a lot. But it's a lot of fun and it's made me the woman I am today.

WSHU: You've used your platform in many cool ways, one of which is emphasizing mental health. Could you tell me why mental health awareness is so important to you?

JH: Unfortunately, I suffer from anxiety. But other than me personally suffering from anxiety, I lost a close friend of mine to suicide. So that is why I do what I do now: I want to not only share my story, but also continue to share his story and continue on his legacy. So many people suffer from mental health illnesses, so it's really good to bring light to it. Everyone needs to know that they're not alone. Everyone suffers from some thing, or knows someone who suffers from anxiety or depression — it's important that we talk about it

WSHU: Attention to mental health, of course, should be a priority for everyone. But I know you also work with a lot of young women and girls as part of the organization Girls Inc. What are you hearing from them? Is their generation experiencing any unique struggles when it comes to mental health and self-confidence?

Miss Connecticut Jenna Hofmann visits WSHU.

JH: For me, growing up, social media was just getting started, and nowadays, technology is constantly advancing. So now younger women are always on social media, and it really does have a negative impact on your self-esteem. You see on social media these beautiful women and it's not always necessarily the truth. We really have to be aware of that and make sure that we're telling the younger generation that yes, you see this, but you are just as beautiful no matter what, and that's very important to me.

WSHU: Pageants have changed significantly over the last couple of years here. How has doing pageants shaped your view of femininity and what it means to be a woman?

JH: It's much more than just beauty. It's about the woman on the inside, not just the outside, which is very, very important. That's what I loved about pageants — when I saw women on stage competing at Miss Universe, what I loved was that, yes, they were beautiful on the outside, but they were beautiful on the inside as well, and they were passionate about something that they loved and wanted to help the community in any way possible. It continues to be evolving in great ways and I'm happy to be a pageant girl! It has had many negatives in the past, but now it's really great, and I'm very happy to be a part of it.

WSHU: Okay, shifting gears a little — being Miss Connecticut, you’re making appearances all across the state. What do you love about living in Connecticut?

JH: Oh! I would say other than the people — the people are amazing — the food!

WSHU: Good answer!

JH: Oh yeah, there's great food in Fairfield. One of my favorite places is Molto. I also love Malibu Taco. Like, I love food! I'm kind of a foodie, so I love going out to restaurants. But other than that, I would definitely say the people. The people are very welcoming and very kind, and that's so important to have that in the community

WSHU: You're probably turning your attention soon to Miss USA, right? What does the preparation for that look like?

JH: Oh, there's a lot of preparation for Miss USA. We actually don't know when or where the pageant is yet, but of course, we're already starting to prepare, whether it's wardrobe preparation — I'm going to design my gown for the competition and interview outfit. Also, I'm excited about the state costume. I'm still thinking about what exactly I want to do, but that's going to be a lot of fun. And then, of course, the typical preparation — pageant coaching, interview coaching, fitness training.

WSHU: Certainly, a lot goes into it!

JH: It's a lot more than people think, but it's a lot of fun at the same time.

WSHU: March, of course, is Women's History Month. Who are some of the women in your life, or throughout history, who have inspired you?

JH: My mom inspires me the most. My mom comes with me everywhere! I call her my "mom-ager," and she's the best! She raised me to be the woman I am today, and I wouldn't be where I am today without her. I am very, very grateful for that.