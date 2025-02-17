CT home prices surge faster than most, outpacing neighboring states

According to Zillow, Connecticut home prices increased more than three other states in 2024. Hawaii had the highest increase, followed by Delaware and Rhode Island. This is especially true in Fairfield County, where the average house costs $568,000.

Home prices in the state have appreciated by 67% over the past five years, increasing the most in cities such as Hartford, New Haven and Torrington. Nationwide, home prices increased about 2.4% from 2022 to 2023.

The housing market has been cooling nationwide, but not as much in Connecticut.