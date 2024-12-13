Lamont appoints new CT chief equity and opportunity officer

Gov. Ned Lamont has appointed Mariana Monteiro, a former executive director of global diversity at Lockheed Martin, to head Connecticut’s newly created Office of Equity and Opportunity.

Ebong Udoma Mariana Monteiro, CT's newly appointed Chief Equity and Opportunity Officer

The office contrasts with a national rollback of diversity, equity and inclusion programs.

Lamont established the office by executive order earlier this year.

It's needed to ensure that state employment opportunities are made available to many more residents.

“With people like Mariana doing the outreach, making sure that we go to places that say there’s not really a job for me, or I’ve never done a job like this, nobody in my family has ever had a chance to do a job like this… We are leaving a lot of talent on the sidelines, and I am not going to let that happen,” Lamont said.

Monteiro is a lawyer and an immigrant from Argentina.

She said she is committed to making Connecticut more inclusive despite the backlash on DEI programs from the incoming Trump administration in Washington.

“I tend to believe there is going to be a lot of noise for a while, but in the end, I think everybody cares for the dignity, for the respect of human beings,” Monteiro said.

“The United States is a beacon of hope in the world regardless of some of the difficulties that we face,” she said.

Monteiro's office is located within the Office of the Governor and funded through existing appropriations.