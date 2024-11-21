Former CT Gov. Jodi Rell dies at 78

Former Connecticut Governor Jodi Rell, who served from 2004 to 2011, has died at 78. Gov. Ned Lamont has ordered the U.S. and state flags in Connecticut to be lowered to half-staff in her honor.

Before serving as governor, Rell represented Connecticut in the General Assembly and as lieutenant governor. She made history as the state’s second female governor, following Ella Grasso, and was the first female Republican to hold the office.

Rell took office after Gov. John G. Rowland resigned amid a corruption scandal. Rowland, who faced impeachment, pleaded guilty to federal charges, including conspiracy to commit honest services fraud, mail fraud and tax fraud.

“Jodi Rell was exactly what the state of Connecticut, and more importantly, the people of Connecticut, needed in 2004 when she assumed the office of Governor,” said Benjamin Proto, chairman of the Connecticut Republican Committee. “She brought a level of calm and focus not only to the State Capitol but to the state as a whole. She reminded people of the good that government could do, and she was tireless in making Connecticut stronger and better.”

Shortly after taking office, Rell underwent a mastectomy and reconstructive surgery after being diagnosed with breast cancer. She returned to work just nine days later.

Rell won her first full term in 2006 by one of the largest vote margins in state history, securing 63% of the vote and more than 709,000 votes.

During her tenure, she presided over the legalization of same-sex marriage in Connecticut, making it the third state in the nation to recognize gay marriage.

Rell also focused on workforce development and childhood education initiatives. She also signed two balanced, on-time state budgets that adhered to Connecticut’s spending cap.

Attorney General William Tong, who served with Rell, praised her leadership

“It was my great honor to serve with Governor Rell when I first joined the legislature,” Tong said. “After the tumult and uncertainty of her predecessor’s tenure, she was a model of grace and stability. The governor was incredibly kind and gracious to me whenever I had the chance to engage with her. Her brand of thoughtful politics and leadership is sorely missed, and my hope is that elected leaders here and across the country will do better to follow her lead and example.”

Rell died Wednesday at a Florida hospital. Her family confirmed her death in a statement Thursday morning.