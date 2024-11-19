Upcoming study to outline future offshore wind potential in CT

The Connecticut Wind Collaborative, a nonprofit formed in November 2023, announced last week that it will study best practices for ensuring the renewable resource's success in the state and region.

According to Kristin Urbach, the organization's executive director, the study will help provide a path forward for offshore wind.

“The study will provide data to guide strategic, actionable recommendations for Connecticut and the neighboring states,” she said. “A key goal is to identify investment opportunities to bolster the domestic supply chain and promote sustainable growth within the offshore wind industry.”

Some have questioned the prioritization of renewable energy resources under President-elect Donald Trump's upcoming administration. While Urbach said she understands there may be challenges ahead, she’s optimistic about offshore wind's transformative power.

“There is a very strong offshore wind supply chain in 39 states, both red and blue, as well as amazing economic development activities and workforce programs… So there's a tremendous opportunity to continue to develop and build on those economic benefits.”

The study, conducted by Pew Charitable Trusts and international energy consultant group Xodus, will be released in the spring of 2025.