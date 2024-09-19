© 2024 WSHU
Lamont nominates Holt as next CT health care advocate

WSHU | By Ebong Udoma
Published September 19, 2024 at 3:03 PM EDT
Conn. Gov. Ned Lamont
Jessica Hill
/
AP
Kathleen Unger Holt, of Mansfield
CT Governor's Office
/
ct.gov/governor
Kathleen Unger Holt, of Mansfield

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont has nominated Kathleen Unger Holt of Mansfield as the state’s next health care advocate.

Holt was most recently the associate director for the Center for Medicare Advocacy, a Connecticut-focused, national nonprofit law organization that works to advance comprehensive Medicare coverage for older people and people with disabilities.

She will begin serving as Connecticut’s health care advocate in an interim capacity on Sept. 30.

According to the governor's office, her nomination will be submitted to the state General Assembly for confirmation at the beginning of the next regular legislative session in January.

If confirmed, Holt would succeed Ted Doolittle, who stepped down last year to become a federal immigration judge.
