CT devotes $6 million to keep home health workers safe

Connecticut is devoting $6 million in federal funds to keep health care workers safe during home visits. It’s in response to the murder of a nurse during a home visit in Willimantic last year.

Social Services Commissioner Andrea Barton Reeves said the In-Home Safety Grant Program will help home care agencies provide escorts, emergency alert buttons, tracking devices, and other safety measures to protect their health care workers.

“And it will also allow for the establishment of dedicated phone lines for staff in the field to access immediate support and report safety concerns,” she said.

The program is funded by money from the American Rescue Plan Act.

“By directing the $6 million in resources toward these safety measures, we are not only protecting our dedicated health care workers but also ensuring that our clients receive the highest quality care in the safest possible environment.” Barton Reeves said.

It’s part of legislation passed this year in response to the death of Joyce Grayson. She was a 63-year-old behavioral health nurse, who was killed during an appointment with a convicted rapist at a halfway house.

OSHA — the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration — found that the health care company she worked for failed to protect her.

Agencies can begin applying for the grants on Wednesday, August 7, 2024.