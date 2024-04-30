© 2024 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Pro-Palestine students arrested at UConn

WSHU | By Eda Uzunlar
Published April 30, 2024 at 9:05 AM EDT
A student works on her laptop during as students protest of the Israel-Hamas war.
Cliff Owen
/
AP
A student works on her laptop during as students protest of the Israel-Hamas war.

Students protesting for Palestine were arrested at the University of Connecticut’s Storrs campus early Tuesday morning, according to university officials. The students had created an encampment with nearly two dozen tents on campus in demands that the school divest from weapons manufacturing with connection to Israel.

University officials say students received multiple warnings the morning of the arrests, following warnings that were given over the four days the encampment was established, beginning on Thursday of last week.

Over the weekend, UConn enforced “quiet hours” on campus around the clock, with plans to keep the rule until the school’s commencement ceremonies on Sunday.

The police were seen clearing the student encampment at 8 a.m. Tuesday morning. A total count of arrests has not yet been disclosed.

This is a developing story.
Tags
Connecticut News UConnStudent ProtestsPalestineIsrael-Hamas war
Eda Uzunlar
Eda Uzunlar is WSHU's Poynter Fellow for Media and Journalism.
See stories by Eda Uzunlar