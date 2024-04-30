Pro-Palestine students arrested at UConn

Students protesting for Palestine were arrested at the University of Connecticut’s Storrs campus early Tuesday morning, according to university officials. The students had created an encampment with nearly two dozen tents on campus in demands that the school divest from weapons manufacturing with connection to Israel.

University officials say students received multiple warnings the morning of the arrests, following warnings that were given over the four days the encampment was established, beginning on Thursday of last week.

Over the weekend, UConn enforced “quiet hours” on campus around the clock, with plans to keep the rule until the school’s commencement ceremonies on Sunday.

The police were seen clearing the student encampment at 8 a.m. Tuesday morning. A total count of arrests has not yet been disclosed.

This is a developing story.