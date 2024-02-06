Coalition presents an equity agenda for CT lawmakers to consider

Some Connecticut Democrats have joined labor, faith and community groups to create an equity agenda for the state General Assembly to consider this year.

They’re calling for the removal of some of the state’s fiscal guardrails adopted by a bipartisan agreement in 2017.

It would allow for some of Connecticut’s budget surplus to be spent on education and social services, not just on paying down pension debt, said state Senator Gary Winfield of New Haven, one of the Democrats who supports the agenda.

“We don’t have to blow up the guardrail in order to help people. We don’t have to completely soak the rich, in order to help people. But we do need to do some things we have chosen not to do,” Winfield sad.

“Going forward, we need to adjust the guardrails, we could get more revenue in because we need to pay for the things our citizens need. They are paying their taxes. They should get their services,” said state Representative Jillian Gilchrest of West Hartford,

The coalition has only three months before the end of the session to convince Democratic Governor Ned Lamont and the Republican minority — who oppose any tampering with the fiscal guardrails.