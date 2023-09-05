Connecticut will reveal hidden fees in concert ticket sales

Starting in October, a law goes into effect that will make tickets to entertainment events sold in Connecticut to be more up front about any additional fees. Officials said the goal is to create more transparency in the concert ticketing industry.

The law will require ticketing providers to disclose the total charge before a buyer selects the ticket. This also applies to resales.

Most ticketing websites will add additional fees and service charges onto the price of a ticket at checkout — in some cases doubling the advertised price. Sites like Ticketmaster, for example, say they’re convenience charges for the instant purchase.

On the federal level, U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) has urged the Department of Justice to investigate the industry, as consumers face skyrocketing prices and a lack of alternatives.

He has also called the recent merger of Ticketmaster and Live Nation a "monopoly."