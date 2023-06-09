Blumenthal says Trump indictment shows that no one is above the law

Former President Donald Trump’s pending indictment on federal criminal charges is proof that no one is above the law.

That’s according to U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut.

Trump will have the right as a criminal defendant to assert his innocence, said Blumenthal, who was the U.S. Attorney for Connecticut from 1977 to 1981.

“These charges involve claims that he imperiled national security, that he obstructed justice, that he committed conspiracy,” Blumenthal said. “And those allegations will be heard fairly and fully in a court of law just like they would for any other criminal defendant. No one is above the law.”

Trump is the leading contender for the GOP presidential nomination next year. He is scheduled to appear at a federal courthouse in Miami on Tuesday.

U.S. Special Counsel Jack Smith has indicted Trump on 37 counts including the violation of the Espionage Act which prohibits disclosing national defense information that could harm the U.S.