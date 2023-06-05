Connecticut House to vote on the state budget

The Connecticut House is set to vote on approving a two-year state budget on Monday. The deal has bipartisan support according to legislative leaders.

Democratic Speaker Matt Ritter said the $51 billion biennial budget is a compromise between lawmakers who wanted to spend more and Democratic Governor Ned Lamont who asked for less. But it does increase funding for education and other programs.

“Which would help reduce municipal taxes and help make it easier for our urban schools in particular, to recruit and retain teachers and paraeducator,” Ritter said.

“We have money in the budget for the baby bonds, getting that funded. We continue the motor vehicle tax deduction. And then on the revenue side it’s the largest income tax reduction in state history,” he added.

House Minority Leader Vincent Candelora supports the budget but said it does not do enough for business.

“We did nothing for the unemployment compensation fund. We did nothing for business taxes. And we really did nothing for workforce development,” Candelora said.

The agreement maintains the state’s spending caps that Lamont had insisted on.