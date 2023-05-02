Pressure to pass air quality legislation in Connecticut increases

American Lung Association State Senator and pulmonologist Saud Anwar speaks with legislators and advocates about passing legislation to promote good air quality.

Air pollution in Connecticut makes it harder to breathe. As summer and warmer days approach, poor air quality days will increase.

The American Lung Association’s 2023 State of the Air report revealed more than 300,000 people in Connecticut have asthma. They are especially vulnerable to poor air quality.

Advocates and lawmakers gathered on Tuesday, World Asthma Day, to call on the legislature to pass a bill that could help.

Senate Bill 1147 , an act concerning the environmental justice program of the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, was introduced by the Environmental Committee.

State Senator and pulmonologist Dr. Saud Anwar said the bill would strengthen the state’s environmental justice law and give Connecticut residents access to clean air.

“It's amazing the opportunities, the good work that people are unable to do, because of their inability to breathe," Anwar said. "And we have a responsibility to address each and every one of those areas.”

SB1147 passed the Appropriations Committee on Monday.

Connecticut Health Commissioner Manisha Juthani said the time has come for the state to step up.

“You've got so much car pollution and exhaust from factories and other things, particularly in our cities, that the outside air is no better than the inside air,” Juthani said. “We have to do the things that are going to change the quality of air that our children breathe and that adults breathe.”

The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) recently revealed a truck that is equipped with technology to monitor air quality.

According to a press release from the agency, the vehicle will monitor air statewide, but prioritize communities with the greatest risk of pollution.

“This custom-built vehicle, referred to as a Geospatial Measurement of Air Pollution (GMAP) vehicle, is equipped with air pollution analyzers, meteorological instrumentation, and high-precision GPS,” the statement read. “The mobility of the vehicle furthers DEEP’s commitment to protecting air quality, fostering community engagement, and promoting environmental justice.”

DEEP DEEP Commissioner Katie Dykes stands in front of the agency's Geospatial Measurement of Air Pollution (GMAP) vehicle.