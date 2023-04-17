Connecticut state beaches are short dozens of lifeguards

Connecticut state beaches need to hire dozens of more lifeguards before the start of the summer season.

The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection looks to hire around 100 lifeguards each summer in order to fully staff all eight state beaches. But only about half of those positions have been filled, so far.

Finding lifeguards has been an issue since the pandemic. State beaches were only staffed at 62% in 2021, prompting the state to raise the hourly rate from $16 to $19 in 2022.

This year they’re offering $20 an hour as well as 80 hours of paid training.

The need is highest at the state’s non-coastal beaches, including Squantz Pond in New Fairfield, Indian Wells State Park in Shelton and Burr Pond in Torrington.

Shoreline beaches are also hiring. That includes Silver Sands in Milford, Sherwood Island in Westport, Rocky Neck in Niantic and Hammonasset Beach in Madison.