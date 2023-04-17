© 2023 WSHU
Connecticut News

Connecticut state beaches are short dozens of lifeguards

WSHU | By Sabrina Garone
Published April 17, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT
Sabrina Garone
WSHU
Silver Sands State Park in Milford, Connecticut

Connecticut state beaches need to hire dozens of more lifeguards before the start of the summer season.

The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection looks to hire around 100 lifeguards each summer in order to fully staff all eight state beaches. But only about half of those positions have been filled, so far.

Finding lifeguards has been an issue since the pandemic. State beaches were only staffed at 62% in 2021, prompting the state to raise the hourly rate from $16 to $19 in 2022.

This year they’re offering $20 an hour as well as 80 hours of paid training.

The need is highest at the state’s non-coastal beaches, including Squantz Pond in New Fairfield, Indian Wells State Park in Shelton and Burr Pond in Torrington.

Shoreline beaches are also hiring. That includes Silver Sands in Milford, Sherwood Island in Westport, Rocky Neck in Niantic and Hammonasset Beach in Madison.

Sabrina Garone
Sabrina is host and producer of WSHU’s daily podcast After All Things. She also produces the climate podcast Higher Ground and other long-form news and music programs at the station. Sabrina spent two years as a WSHU fellow, working as a reporter and assisting with production of The Full Story.
