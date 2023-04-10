© 2023 WSHU
Connecticut News

Connecticut celebrates UConn men’s basketball’s 5th national championship

WSHU | By Molly Ingram
Published April 10, 2023 at 8:51 AM EDT
45,000 UConn fans gathered in Hartford on Saturday to get a glimpse at the NCAA men’s basketball champions.

The team was honored with a parade to celebrate their fifth national championship win.

UConn fans gathered in Hartford to celebrate the men's national basketball champions.
Molly Ingram / WSHU

The procession included local businesses, politicians, the UConn band and the cheerleading team. They began at the Capitol building and ended at the XL Center.

“Everyone is a UConn fan today,” Governor Ned Lamont said before singing “We Are The Champions” by Queen.

Head Coach Dan Hurley, players and legislators spoke to the crowd in front of the XL Center.

“Last Monday night, we had to remind everyone in the sports world where the basketball capital of the world is,” head coach Dan Hurley said.

UConn beat San Diego State 76-59 in the NCAA title game on Monday.

