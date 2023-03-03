Meet Jean Swift, a Mashantucket woman redefining leadership within her community

Jean Swift / Jean Swift is a member of the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation

Jean Swift is one of several Indigenous women in Connecticut redefining the vision of leadership within her community. Swift is a member of the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation.

Last year, she was appointed to the Department of the Treasury Tribal Advisory Committee. Swift is also currently serving as chief financial officer for the Tribal Nation. Before that she worked as Tribal Council treasurer, where she oversaw the completion of three affordable housing phases.

But, leadership wasn't something Swift initially set out to do. She started her career as a certified public accountant after obtaining her degree from the University of Connecticut. But by virtue of how she works, Swift realized that leadership opportunities began to unfold for her over time.

“I really involve the people that I’m working with to a level generally. Typically try to care about who they are as people and individuals and what they can bring to help meeting that purpose and mission,” Swift said.

Swift chaired the Tribe’s Finance and Economic Development Committees and served as the vice chair of the Tribe’s Endowment Trust Board of Directors. Her accomplishments include leading a financial wellness initiative for the tribal community that covered topics like social security, estate planning, personal budgeting and insurance.

Swift said she has had the privilege to work with several tribal members and members from sister tribes that have helped her to navigate leadership. She said much of her inspiration comes from people who don’t have official titles. People like her late grandmother who was a homemaker and a pastor's wife.

“The leadership that she had and possessed, just her ability to inspire the best in people. I think it's an amalgamation of those prominent people and non-prominent people. Those who are just people of integrity and character,” Swift said.

Her advice to young Indigenous women is to embrace who they are and to "bloom where they're planted.” She said learning from each experience, prepares you for the next.

“I think if you can embrace where you are and be the best at that given time and place, it could mean so much more for a future outlook or a future prospect,” Swift said.

Swift said it’s been her honor to be the best she could be for her tribe. She is grateful for all the members of her tribe, employees and colleagues. She said the tribe has been able to provide her with opportunities she would not see anywhere else.

“They believed in me, they inspired me, they’ve equipped me and I really believe: to whom much is given, much is required,” Swift said.