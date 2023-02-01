Bill relieves UConn students of rising tuition with more state funding

State Senator Mae Flexer, D-Killingly, and Rep. Gregg Haddad (D-CT) have proposed a bill that would increase state funding for the University of Connecticut by 25%, as a way to alleviate the pressure for tuition hikes on students.

“We understand the past deficits that have affected the state of Connecticut, but, in the current environment, we think it’s a really important time to invest in the future of Connecticut,” said Jon Heiden, a junior and external affairs director for UConn’s undergraduate student government. “We believe UConn is the future and it’s important to recognize that.”

UConn received half of its operating budget from state funding in 1991. Over three decades later, only 26% of its budget comes from state funding . This means that the university has to rely on grants, contracts and tuition hikes to make up the rest.

Fee hikes and scheduled tuition increases means that up to $660 will be added to students’ bills for the 2023-2024 school year, which brings the overall cost of in-state tuition to $34,362 .

Next fall, students will have to pay almost 4% more for tuition than they did this year.

Haddad plans to represent the student body and their concerns at an event hosted by the University of Connecticut.

“It’s essential that we prioritize higher education this legislative session,” Haddad said in a statement. “When we invest in institutions like UConn, we’re investing in our state’s future. Investments will ensure students can thrive and also promote the success of Connecticut as a whole.”