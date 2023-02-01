© 2023 WSHU
Connecticut News

After its first year, Connecticut's inspector general's office weighs police conduct

WSHU | By Ebong Udoma
Published February 1, 2023 at 8:29 AM EST
download (1).png
Connecticut inspector general's office
/
Connecticut Inspector General Robert J. Devlin, Jr., a retired state Superior Court judge

The newly created Connecticut inspector general’s office investigated nine cases of police using deadly force last year, finding eight of them were justified.

The Connecticut IG’s office was formed as part of the state’s police accountability law passed in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd two years ago.

All nine cases involved police shootings, according to its first annual report. Three of the suspects died of gunshot wounds. Four recovered after being shot. In two cases, police shot at vehicles to prevent suspects from running them over.

The one incident found to be unjustified occurred on Jan. 15, 2022. It involved the shooting death of Mubarak Souleman who was driving a stolen vehicle in West Haven after a long chase on I-95 by state police.

Brian North, the trooper involved, fired seven shots into the vehicle. He is facing a manslaughter charge.

Connecticut News Police AccountabilityPolice ShootingsInspector General
Ebong Udoma
As WSHU Public Radio’s award-winning senior political reporter, Ebong Udoma draws on his extensive tenure to delve deep into state politics during a major election year.
