Lamont appoints Alexandra Daum as Economic and Community Development commissioner

Governor Ned Lamont appoints Alexandra Daum as commissioner of the Connecticut Economic and Community Development, replacing David Lehman who is leaving state service in January.

Lehman designed programs to assist businesses in Connecticut during the pandemic.

A Republican and former Wall Street executive, Lehman offered to work for Connecticut at the beginning of Democratic Governor Ned Lamont’s administration.

Lamont said hiring Lehman was one of the best decisions in his first term.

“We’ve added more new jobs and more new people have moved to the state of Connecticut in the last few years. And he did it his way,” Lamont said. "That’s without giving huge state tax incentives for businesses to move here, as prior administrations had done."

Lamont is appointing DECD Deputy commissioner and chief investment officer, Alexandra Daum, to succeed Lehman.

“Alexandra has worked hand in hand with David over the last three plus years. She has a strong private sector background.” Lamont said.

Daum’s focus will be to help small businesses grow in the state.