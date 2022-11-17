© 2022 WSHU
Connecticut News

Lamont appoints Alexandra Daum as Economic and Community Development commissioner

WSHU | By Ebong Udoma
Published November 17, 2022 at 9:01 AM EST
IMG_6182.JPG
Ebong Udoma
/
WSHU
Alexandra Daum, DECD deputy commissioner and chief investment officer, at Hotel Marcel in New Haven after Governor Ned Lamont announced he would appoint her DECD commissioner at the start of his second term in January.

Governor Ned Lamont appoints Alexandra Daum as commissioner of the Connecticut Economic and Community Development, replacing David Lehman who is leaving state service in January.

Lehman designed programs to assist businesses in Connecticut during the pandemic.

A Republican and former Wall Street executive, Lehman offered to work for Connecticut at the beginning of Democratic Governor Ned Lamont’s administration.

Lamont said hiring Lehman was one of the best decisions in his first term.

“We’ve added more new jobs and more new people have moved to the state of Connecticut in the last few years. And he did it his way,” Lamont said. "That’s without giving huge state tax incentives for businesses to move here, as prior administrations had done."

Lamont is appointing DECD Deputy commissioner and chief investment officer, Alexandra Daum, to succeed Lehman.

“Alexandra has worked hand in hand with David over the last three plus years. She has a strong private sector background.” Lamont said.

Daum’s focus will be to help small businesses grow in the state.

Connecticut News Department of Economic and Community DevelopmentNed LamontEbong UdomaConnecticut Economy
Ebong Udoma
As WSHU Public Radio’s award-winning senior political reporter, Ebong Udoma draws on his extensive tenure to delve deep into state politics during a major election year.
