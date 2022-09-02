Police investigate death of man after Connecticut trooper's stun gun use

Connecticut state police are investigating a man's death four days after a state trooper shot him with a stun gun, authorities said Friday.

Ryan Marzi, 38, of Hebron, died unexpectedly in his sleep on Aug. 28, according to an obituary prepared by his family. A memorial service was scheduled for Friday afternoon.

On the night of Aug. 24, state police said they responded to a reported domestic assault at a home in Canterbury. The victim told troopers that Marzi prevented the victim from leaving the home and damaged the victim's cell phone.

A second trooper who arrived at the scene saw the first trooper lying injured on the ground after an apparent struggle, state police said. One of the troopers then shot Marzi with a stun gun when he did not comply with verbal commands and advanced toward the troopers, state police said.

Marzi was taken to a hospital for an evaluation and discharged into the custody of state police, who charged him with assault, disorderly conduct, interfering with an officer and interfering with a 911 call. He posted $7,500 bail. It was not immediately clear if he had a lawyer who could respond to the allegations.

Family members reported finding Marzi apparently dead in a home in Hebron on the morning of Aug. 28. The medical examiner's office performed an autopsy and is awaiting blood and other test results to determine the cause of death.

State police say they notified state prosecutors and the inspector general's office, which investigates deadly use of force by police officers statewide.

State police have not released the names of the troopers who responded to the reported assault.