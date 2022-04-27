Mystic Aquarium returns five endangered sea turtles to the wild

Eight sea turtles were found cold-stunned on the beaches of Cape Cod, Massachusetts back in December 2021. That’s a form of hypothermia that can happen when water temperatures get too cold, too quickly during a sea turtle’s migration south.

Five of the turtles were admitted to Mystic Aquarium’s Animal Rescue Clinic, where the team had to restart their bodily systems through gradual warming.

In a collaborative effort with other New England rescue organizations, the five turtles joined another 26 in a caravan to warmer waters at Cape Hatteras National Seashore in North Carolina.

Sea turtles are an endangered species native to our region. They’re not only threatened by climate change, but also boat strikes, entanglements and habitat degradation.