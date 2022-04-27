© 2022 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

Mystic Aquarium returns five endangered sea turtles to the wild

WSHU | By Sabrina Garone
Published April 27, 2022 at 5:30 PM EDT
Sea Turtle
Ale Art
/
Flickr

Eight sea turtles were found cold-stunned on the beaches of Cape Cod, Massachusetts back in December 2021. That’s a form of hypothermia that can happen when water temperatures get too cold, too quickly during a sea turtle’s migration south.

Five of the turtles were admitted to Mystic Aquarium’s Animal Rescue Clinic, where the team had to restart their bodily systems through gradual warming.

In a collaborative effort with other New England rescue organizations, the five turtles joined another 26 in a caravan to warmer waters at Cape Hatteras National Seashore in North Carolina.

Sea turtles are an endangered species native to our region. They’re not only threatened by climate change, but also boat strikes, entanglements and habitat degradation.

Tags

Connecticut News Mystic AquariumMysticConnecticutSea TurtlesSabrina Garone
Sabrina Garone
Sabrina is host and producer of WSHU’s daily podcast After All Things. She also produces the climate podcast Higher Ground and other long-form news and music programs at the station. Sabrina spent two years as a WSHU fellow, working as a reporter and assisting with production of The Full Story.
See stories by Sabrina Garone