Connecticut lawmakers consider a new state-level clean air act

Connecticut lawmakers expect to consider suspension of the state tax on wholesale gasoline during their session on Wednesday in an effort to combat increased prices at the pump.

In the meantime, some lawmakers are focused on reducing the use of fossil fuels.

The focus is on a new state clean air act that would include funding for hundreds of new electric school buses, increase electric vehicle rebates to lower income residents and expand the rebates to cover electric bicycles.

During a joint meeting of the Environment and Transportation Committees, Representative Eleni Kavros DeGraw, a Democrat from Avon, urged members to seize the opportunity now that there’s public concern about high gas prices.

“If we are not talking about it now when we are really being held hostage to these gas prices, I don’t know when the time is,” Kavros DeGras said.

Some Republicans have pushed back on the clean air act. They claim it would not do much to clean up Connecticut’s air which is mainly polluted from greenhouse gas emissions from states to the west.