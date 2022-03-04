Lamont offers incentives to keep state employees from retiring

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont said the state plans to offer pay raises and bonuses to keep veteran state employees from retiring this year.

Thousands of state employees are expected to retire this summer, as July first marks a change in pension and health benefits.

There are already 952 state employees who have retired this year, and over 2,000 have filed non-binding “intent to retire” notices.

The state police department in particular needs their employees to stick around — 52 troopers and supervisors have said they will be retiring on April 1.

Lamont is urging people to stay. He said the state will announce which agencies will be eligible for pay raises and bonus incentives in the next couple of weeks.