© 2022 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

A Navient settlement means student debt relief payments for thousands of Connecticut residents

WSHU | By Sabrina Garone
Published January 13, 2022 at 5:37 PM EST
money_flickrhttp401kcalculator.org_160609.jpg
http://401kcalculator.org
/
Flickr

Thousands of Connecticut residents with student loans will be getting cash payments for debt relief.

That's as a result of a $2 billion settlement with the student loan company, Navient.

Over 1,300 borrowers will receive $19 million in private loan debt relief, and close to 5,000 borrowers will get $1.3 million in restitution.

Thirty-nine state attorneys general, including Connecticut AG William Tong, negotiated the agreement. They claim since 2009 Navient has been using deceptive practices, steering struggling students into costly, long-term repayment plans.

Tong called the settlement a “massive victory for borrowers, but there’s still a lot of work ahead.” He said Connecticut residents owe billions in student loans, making it difficult for many to purchase a home or start a family.

Tags

Connecticut NewsConnecticutSabrina GaroneStudent Debt
Sabrina Garone
Sabrina is host and producer of WSHU’s daily podcast After All Things. She spent two years as a WSHU fellow, working as a reporter and assisting with production of The Full Story.
See stories by Sabrina Garone