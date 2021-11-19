A former New Haven police officer accused of rape was decertified. Advocates want him arrested

A New Haven Police officer had his certification taken away following a unanimous vote yesterday by the Connecticut Police Officer Standards and Training Council. The officer was decertified after being accused of raping a sex worker.

Gary Gamarra had already been off the force for almost a year before he lost his certification. He was asked to resign in late 2020 after he was accused of raping at least one sex worker, using his influence as an officer to coerce her.

Sex Workers and Allies Network director Beatrice Codianni said she’s happy Gamarra is off the streets as an officer. But she believes the case needs to be taken further.

“We want him to be arrested. Decertification is not enough. He’s a rapist,” Codianni said.

An investigation looking into Gamarra’s case was opened by the State’s Attorney’s office earlier this year but closed in April due to insufficient evidence. The State’s Attorney’s office declined to comment on any criminal charges that have been brought against Gamarra since Thursday’s vote.

Gamarra’s attorney Norm Pattis told the New Haven Independent there was no rape, just a “libindinal error in judgement.”