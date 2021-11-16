© 2021 WSHU
The loser in West Haven's mayoral election is suing the city for a redo

WSHU | By Eda Uzunlar
Published November 16, 2021 at 4:14 PM EST
The mayoral election in West Haven, Connecticut, has been taken to court. 

On Monday, Republican candidate Barry Lee Cohen filed an official complaint. He hopes to contest his loss. 

Cohen was up against incumbent Mayor Nancy Rossi. She won a third term in last week’s election by 32 votes. The close results triggered Cohen's complaint — he claims there were irregularities with the counting of absentee ballots. He wants the ballots thrown out and to be declared the winner or to have the city hold a new special election. 

City officials said they followed the election by the books, and that no new election is necessary.

