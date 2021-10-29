Connecticut police probe allegations of sexual harassment at a Hamden technical school

Connecticut state police have opened an investigation into alleged sexual harassment at Eli Whitney Technical High School in Hamden after students spoke out last week about several incidents.

The students led a protest in response to allegations of sexual misconduct from three female students who said they were being harassed by the same male student.

Many Eli Whitney parents demanded transparency from school administrators and better communication moving forward in the hopes of a safer campus for their children.

The district’s communications director, Kerry Markey, said the school's administration plans to implement new security and health measures, offer public forums for students and parents and provide on-site counseling.

She said the administration is “taking decisive action to investigate the allegations at Eli Whitney Technical High School in a timely manner and to ensure the safety of all students.”