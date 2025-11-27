Celebrate the richness of the Thanksgiving holiday

This Thanksgiving, enjoy an hour of music celebrating the special radiance of autumn and the richness of the holiday—music inspired by the fire of starlight, the hopeful warmth of luminaria, the light of gratitude, even the golden glow of beloved Thanksgiving treats fresh from the oven. Listen to Shadowglow: Thanksgiving with the American Sound at 9 a.m. on 91.1, 107.5, and streaming at wshu.org.