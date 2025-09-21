© 2025 WSHU
The Basque Country is famous for its fine wines and brilliant music

WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published September 21, 2025 at 7:00 AM EDT
The Basque Country in northern Spain is famous for its fine wines, magnificent art and architecture, and brilliant music! This week on Fiesta!, you'll hear some of the musicians connected to the region, such as Juan Arriaga, an early 19th century composer who's been called "The Spanish Mozart." Celebrate with Fiesta!, a new weekly program on WSHU that presents the wealth of concert music from Latin America, Spain and Portugal. Sunday nights at 7 on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.
Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
See stories by Suzanne Bona