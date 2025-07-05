© 2025 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.

Terrific musical ensembles from across the United States

WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published July 5, 2025 at 10:59 PM EDT
pixabay.com

On this Independence Day holiday weekend, Sunday Baroque is celebrating some of the terrific musical ensembles across the United States. Some highlights include Houston-based Mercury Baroque … Philadelphia’s Tempesta di Mare early music ensemble … and New York’s Orchestra of St. Luke’s. It’s on Sunday Baroque this 4th of July weekend, Sunday starting at 7 am on 91.1, 107.5 and our music stream.

Classical Music Highlights
Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
See stories by Suzanne Bona