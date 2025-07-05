From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.
Terrific musical ensembles from across the United States
On this Independence Day holiday weekend, Sunday Baroque is celebrating some of the terrific musical ensembles across the United States. Some highlights include Houston-based Mercury Baroque … Philadelphia’s Tempesta di Mare early music ensemble … and New York’s Orchestra of St. Luke’s. It’s on Sunday Baroque this 4th of July weekend, Sunday starting at 7 am on 91.1, 107.5 and our music stream.