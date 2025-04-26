© 2025 WSHU
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.

Sunday Baroque: The Sirius Viols play a Spring suite

WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published April 26, 2025 at 10:49 PM EDT
When viola da gamba player Hille Perl formed her group, THE SIRIUS VIOLS, she wanted to invite her favorite musicians to work with her in a collaborative and flexible ensemble. This weekend you’ll hear a performance of a SPRING SUITE featuring The Sirius Viols. It’s on Sunday Baroque this week, starting at 7 a.m. on 91.1, 107.5 and wshu.org.
Classical Music Highlights
Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
