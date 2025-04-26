From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.
Sunday Baroque: The Sirius Viols play a Spring suite
When viola da gamba player Hille Perl formed her group, THE SIRIUS VIOLS, she wanted to invite her favorite musicians to work with her in a collaborative and flexible ensemble. This weekend you’ll hear a performance of a SPRING SUITE featuring The Sirius Viols. It’s on Sunday Baroque this week, starting at 7 a.m. on 91.1, 107.5 and wshu.org.