It’s not your typical violin concerto. Mark O’Connor’s Fiddle Concerto takes the energy of American fiddling—bluegrass, swing, even a little jazz—and puts it center stage in a full orchestral setting. It’s bold, joyful, and completely original.

Hear how one of America’s great fiddlers reimagined the concerto, tonight on 91.1, 107.5 and our music stream.