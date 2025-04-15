© 2025 WSHU
Bold, joyful, and completely original

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published April 15, 2025 at 12:30 PM EDT
It’s not your typical violin concerto. Mark O’Connor’s Fiddle Concerto takes the energy of American fiddling—bluegrass, swing, even a little jazz—and puts it center stage in a full orchestral setting. It’s bold, joyful, and completely original.

Hear how one of America’s great fiddlers reimagined the concerto, tonight on 91.1, 107.5 and our music stream.
