© 2025 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Classical Music Highlights
From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.

Sunday Baroque - National Procrastination Week

WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published March 1, 2025 at 10:41 PM EST
Alexander Schimmeck
/
Unsplash

National Procrastination Week is celebrated annually at the beginning of March. Sunday Baroque will mark the occasion with music that was delayed or left unfinished, such as Henry Purcell’s semi-opera, The Indian Queen. Listen starting at 7 a.m. - or whenever you get around to it - on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.
Classical Music Highlights
Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
See stories by Suzanne Bona