From WSHU's daytime and evening classical programs, Emily Boyer and Lauren Rico give you a heads-up on some of the best music they've selected.
Sunday Baroque - National Procrastination Week
National Procrastination Week is celebrated annually at the beginning of March. Sunday Baroque will mark the occasion with music that was delayed or left unfinished, such as Henry Purcell’s semi-opera, The Indian Queen. Listen starting at 7 a.m. - or whenever you get around to it - on 91.1, 107.5, and our music stream.